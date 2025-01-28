Left Menu

Telangana Secures Massive Investments at World Economic Forum

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the state secured investments worth Rs 1,80,000 crores at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The investments involve major global companies setting up data centers and pumped storage facilities. Reddy criticized the opposition BRS for doubting the government's ability to attract investments.

In a landmark announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that the state had attracted investments totalling Rs 1,80,000 crores during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos. The CM noted this achievement was in defiance of the opposition BRS's skepticism about the government's capability to draw global companies.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy explained that various international corporations chose Telangana driven by the state's focused policies and strategic initiatives. The goal is to bolster employment opportunities, and the government is laying the groundwork by ensuring smooth administrative processes and land allocations to implement investment proposals effectively.

The Reddy-led 'TelanganaRising' team secured 20 MoUs at the summit, predominantly focusing on data centers and pumped storage projects. Rebuffing BRS criticism, Reddy assured that agreements with top global firms can be verified independently. He accused BRS of mismanaging state funds, whereas the Congress government has been proactive in holding responsible parties accountable for the financial discrepancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

