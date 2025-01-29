Tata Motors Sees a Dip in Q3 Profits Despite Revenue Rise
Tata Motors reported a 22% decline in net profit for the third quarter, amounting to Rs 5,578 crore. Despite this, the company saw a 2.7% increase in total revenue, reaching Rs 1,13,575 crore, according to its latest company filing.
Tata Motors has announced a significant decline in its third-quarter net profit, which has fallen by 22% to Rs 5,578 crore.
Despite the dip in profits, the automobile giant witnessed a marginal rise in total revenue by 2.7%, reaching Rs 1,13,575 crore, as per its latest regulatory filing.
The company's financial performance highlights a challenging economic environment, although it managed to achieve revenue growth.
