Tata Motors Sees a Dip in Q3 Profits Despite Revenue Rise

Tata Motors has announced a significant decline in its third-quarter net profit, which has fallen by 22% to Rs 5,578 crore.

Despite the dip in profits, the automobile giant witnessed a marginal rise in total revenue by 2.7%, reaching Rs 1,13,575 crore, as per its latest regulatory filing.

The company's financial performance highlights a challenging economic environment, although it managed to achieve revenue growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)