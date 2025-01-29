Left Menu

Tata Motors Sees a Dip in Q3 Profits Despite Revenue Rise

Tata Motors reported a 22% decline in net profit for the third quarter, amounting to Rs 5,578 crore. Despite this, the company saw a 2.7% increase in total revenue, reaching Rs 1,13,575 crore, according to its latest company filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:39 IST
Tata Motors Sees a Dip in Q3 Profits Despite Revenue Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors has announced a significant decline in its third-quarter net profit, which has fallen by 22% to Rs 5,578 crore.

Despite the dip in profits, the automobile giant witnessed a marginal rise in total revenue by 2.7%, reaching Rs 1,13,575 crore, as per its latest regulatory filing.

The company's financial performance highlights a challenging economic environment, although it managed to achieve revenue growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025