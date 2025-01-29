Left Menu

Railway Mobilizes for Kumbh Crowd Control Post-Stampede

Following a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed officials to adjust train operations in Prayagraj according to demand. A special war room monitors the situation, led by Railway Board's Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar to ensure passenger safety and service efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:16 IST
Railway Mobilizes for Kumbh Crowd Control Post-Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has prioritized flexible train operations to meet fluctuating demands. The incident spurred the minister into action, with a focus on immediate solutions.

On Wednesday, a review of train services was conducted by Vaishnaw following the stampede that resulted in 30 fatalities. The minister visited the war room established at Rail Bhawan, dedicated to constant surveillance of passenger amenities and train efficiency.

According to Dilip Kumar, from the Railway Board, the railway is committed to handling any arising situations from the current travel pressures. With Railway Board's Chairman Satish Kumar personally overseeing operations in the war room, prioritizing trains from Prayagraj is a top mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025