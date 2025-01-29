Railway Mobilizes for Kumbh Crowd Control Post-Stampede

In response to the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has prioritized flexible train operations to meet fluctuating demands. The incident spurred the minister into action, with a focus on immediate solutions.

On Wednesday, a review of train services was conducted by Vaishnaw following the stampede that resulted in 30 fatalities. The minister visited the war room established at Rail Bhawan, dedicated to constant surveillance of passenger amenities and train efficiency.

According to Dilip Kumar, from the Railway Board, the railway is committed to handling any arising situations from the current travel pressures. With Railway Board's Chairman Satish Kumar personally overseeing operations in the war room, prioritizing trains from Prayagraj is a top mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)