Breeze Airways Grounded: IT Glitch Halts Flights

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced on Wednesday that all Breeze Airways flights were temporarily grounded due to IT issues. The halt was requested by the airline and was set from 1910 GMT to 2100 GMT, with chances of an extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 00:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced an advisory on Wednesday stating that all Breeze Airways flights are currently grounded owing to IT-related problems.

This interruption in service was requested by the U.S. carrier and is scheduled to last from 1910 GMT to 2100 GMT, according to FAA documentation.

There is also a medium probability that this halt in operations may be extended, the FAA advisory further indicated.

