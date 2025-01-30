Breeze Airways Grounded: IT Glitch Halts Flights

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced an advisory on Wednesday stating that all Breeze Airways flights are currently grounded owing to IT-related problems.

This interruption in service was requested by the U.S. carrier and is scheduled to last from 1910 GMT to 2100 GMT, according to FAA documentation.

There is also a medium probability that this halt in operations may be extended, the FAA advisory further indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)