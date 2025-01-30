Left Menu

Collision Over Washington: BlackHawk Helicopter and Passenger Jet Incident

A BlackHawk helicopter carrying three U.S. Army soldiers collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. A U.S. official, who requested anonymity, mentioned the soldiers' status is presently unknown. No senior officials were aboard the helicopter. Information is preliminary and may update.

Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:17 IST
A BlackHawk helicopter, with three U.S. Army soldiers on board, collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. A U.S. official disclosed this information under anonymity on Wednesday.

The current status of the soldiers involved remains unknown. It is confirmed that no senior officials were present on the helicopter.

This report stems from initial data, and the situation could evolve as more information surfaces.

