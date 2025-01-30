Crucial Fortnight for India's Economy: Budget and Monetary Policies Set to Define Future

India is entering a crucial period for its economy as the Union Budget announcement on February 1 and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on February 7 will set the economic course. The Union Bank of India's latest report emphasizes the importance of these events in boosting the slowing economy.

After achieving an over 8% growth rate in the fiscal year 2024, India's GDP growth has since decreased to 5.4% in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year. The report suggests that the government will focus on fiscal consolidation, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit target to 4.5% of GDP by FY26. This strategy involves expenditure reduction rather than revenue growth, despite a likely repeat of high RBI dividends.

On the monetary front, the RBI is anticipated to implement measures to ease liquidity issues and support economic expansion. A 50 basis point rate cut is expected to initiate a cycle aimed at stimulating demand. Nevertheless, concerns about public spending quality persist, particularly due to capex delays and increasing subsidy burdens in sectors like fuel and fertilizer.

