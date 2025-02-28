Canada's Economic Surge: Unexpected GDP Growth Surpasses Forecasts

Canada's GDP experienced a surprising jump, growing by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter, as robust consumer spending, business investments, and exports propelled this expansion, according to data released on Friday. This figure exceeded projections from analysts, who had anticipated a 1.8% increase.

Statistics Canada revised the third quarter growth rate upwards to 2.2% from an earlier reported 1%. The month of December posted a 0.2% growth, overturning November's contraction, driven by vigor in retail sales and a mid-December sales tax break.

The Canadian dollar strengthened, rising 0.15% against the U.S. dollar after the news. The economy showed recovery signs amid a rate cut to 3%, aiming to stimulate growth against risks like falling immigration and U.S. tariffs. Household and business investments further drove growth, the report noted.

