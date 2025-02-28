Left Menu

Canada's Economic Surge: Unexpected GDP Growth Surpasses Forecasts

Canada's GDP grew by 2.6% annualized in Q4, surpassing expectations due to a rise in consumer spending, business investments, and exports. December saw a 0.2% expansion reversing November's contraction. The Canadian dollar gained and bond yields rose post-announcement. Household spending and residential construction also showed significant growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:27 IST
Canada's Economic Surge: Unexpected GDP Growth Surpasses Forecasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's GDP experienced a surprising jump, growing by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter, as robust consumer spending, business investments, and exports propelled this expansion, according to data released on Friday. This figure exceeded projections from analysts, who had anticipated a 1.8% increase.

Statistics Canada revised the third quarter growth rate upwards to 2.2% from an earlier reported 1%. The month of December posted a 0.2% growth, overturning November's contraction, driven by vigor in retail sales and a mid-December sales tax break.

The Canadian dollar strengthened, rising 0.15% against the U.S. dollar after the news. The economy showed recovery signs amid a rate cut to 3%, aiming to stimulate growth against risks like falling immigration and U.S. tariffs. Household and business investments further drove growth, the report noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025