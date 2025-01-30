Airspace Collision Nightmare: Inside the Chaotic Skies Over Washington

A collision involving an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport has put the spotlight on the densely trafficked airspace above the U.S. capital.

Military helicopters routinely navigate this airspace, home to various military bases. In a three-year span ending in 2019, about 88,000 helicopter flights operated within 30 miles of Reagan National Airport, including approximately 33,000 military and 18,000 law enforcement flights, as per a 2021 Government Accountability Office report.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed the FAA's readiness to revise flight paths to enhance separation between civilian and military flights, if necessary. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a comprehensive investigation by the Army and Defense Department.

Reagan National has experienced multiple near-miss incidents, like those between American Airlines jets and smaller planes in May and April 2024. A national air traffic controller shortage continues to cause delays and safety issues. The FAA launched an audit of runway incursions at the 45 busiest U.S. airports following similar events.

Despite the presence of two other major airports in the Washington area, Reagan National remains the closest to the capital, with over 800 daily flights due to its short runways. Last year, Congress approved five extra roundtrip flights. Senator Jerry Moran emphasized the current priority on saving lives, with plans for a post-crisis investigation into the events.

