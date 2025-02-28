Left Menu

Shake-Up in Washington D.C.: Top Prosecutors Demoted

President Donald Trump's top federal prosecutor in Washington D.C. has demoted key leaders in the fraud, public corruption, and civil rights sections. Sources state that these individuals are being reassigned to entry-level positions. The decision was revealed in an email obtained by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's leading federal prosecutor in Washington D.C. has initiated a significant restructuring within the department. Key figures in the fraud, public corruption, and civil rights divisions have been demoted.

The move, which impacts top leadership roles, will see these senior officials reassigned to entry-level positions.

The decision was communicated through an internal email, according to information provided by three sources familiar with the situation and verified by Reuters.

