Shake-Up in Washington D.C.: Top Prosecutors Demoted
President Donald Trump's top federal prosecutor in Washington D.C. has demoted key leaders in the fraud, public corruption, and civil rights sections. Sources state that these individuals are being reassigned to entry-level positions. The decision was revealed in an email obtained by Reuters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:16 IST
