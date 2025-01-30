Left Menu

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025: A Dazzling Evolution in Fashion

The 2025 Blenders Pride Fashion Tour promises an extraordinary spectacle by blending fashion, music, and entertainment. Partnering with FDCI, it will feature renowned designers and celebrities, creating unique experiences across Indian cities, including Gurugram, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Vizag. The tour aims to redefine and inspire global fashion trends.

Updated: 30-01-2025 16:58 IST
Redefining fashion experiences with Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. Image Credit: ANI
The 2025 edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is gearing up to redefine the boundaries of fashion, music, and entertainment in India. Described as 'The One and Only,' this year's tour promises a cutting-edge showcase that transcends traditional fashion norms, offering a multisensory experience across various Indian cities.

In collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the tour is set to feature some of India's prominent fashion voices alongside the country's most iconic style figures. Beginning in Gurugram, the tour will celebrate fashion icon Rohit Bal, while in Mumbai, Tarun Tahiliani will push creative limits against the backdrop of the city's renowned glamour.

Expanding its reach to Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Vizag, the tour will incorporate distinct fashion narratives. Chandigarh will see a fusion of street style and haute couture by Kanika Goyal and Jacqueline Fernandez, while Guwahati will showcase Tiger Shroff's blend of creativity and leisure. Vizag will host a futuristic fashion-tech event by Akshit Bansal and Tamannaah Bhatia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

