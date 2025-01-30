S-RM and Invest Africa Strengthen Partnership to Drive Investment and Business Resilience

Global corporate intelligence and cybersecurity consultancy S-RM (www.S-RMinform.com) has announced the continuation and expansion of its strategic partnership with Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a leading business platform promoting trade, investment, and economic development across Africa.

Building on a successful collaboration in 2024, the partnership will enter its second year in 2025, with a renewed focus on equipping business leaders and investors with actionable intelligence, strategic risk mitigation, and ESG-compliant solutions to navigate Africa’s evolving economic and regulatory landscape.

A Proven Partnership Driving African Investment

Since joining forces in January 2024, S-RM and Invest Africa have hosted multiple high-impact events, including the Mining Series 2024 in Cape Town and investment panels in London and Nairobi. These events successfully convened global stakeholders, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss sustainable investment strategies and resilient business practices in Africa.

Throughout the year, S-RM provided critical intelligence support to Invest Africa’s members and business network, assisting with integrity risk assessments, ESG due diligence, and regulatory compliance strategies.

Chantelé Carrington, CEO of Invest Africa, emphasized the partnership’s importance, stating: “Our collaboration with S-RM has been a tremendous asset to our network, equipping businesses with the insights and solutions needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. As we embark on the next phase of this partnership, we are committed to empowering investors and businesses across Africa by fostering resilience, transparency, and confidence in decision-making.”

Expanding Reach and Impact in 2025

In 2025, S-RM and Invest Africa will further strengthen their alliance, expanding their thought leadership, risk intelligence, and strategic investment advisory offerings. The partnership will also see S-RM take a leading role in three flagship Invest Africa events:

Mining Series – Cape Town (February 2025)

Africa Debate UK – London (July 2025)

Africa Debate UAE – Dubai (September 2025)

These events will provide exclusive insights into Africa’s economic landscape, cybersecurity trends, geopolitical risks, and ESG considerations, offering businesses the tools to make informed and confident investment decisions.

Ian Massey, Head of Corporate Intelligence, EMEA, S-RM, shared his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to be deepening our partnership with Invest Africa. Our work in 2024 laid the foundation for impactful collaboration, and in 2025, we look forward to expanding our involvement in investment forums, business intelligence delivery, and risk advisory services. We’re especially excited to headline the upcoming Mining Series in Cape Town next month.”

S-RM’s Deep-Rooted Expertise in Africa

With nearly two decades of experience in Africa and a team of over 50 corporate intelligence specialists on the continent, S-RM is uniquely positioned to support investors, businesses, and policymakers. Their expertise spans cybersecurity, financial intelligence, geopolitical risk assessment, and regulatory compliance, ensuring that businesses can navigate complexities and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Driving Africa’s Economic Transformation

The extended partnership between S-RM and Invest Africa reinforces a shared commitment to Africa’s economic growth, strengthening the continent’s investment ecosystem through collaborative strategies, knowledge-sharing, and innovative risk solutions.

For more details on S-RM’s intelligence solutions and upcoming Invest Africa events, visit www.S-RMinform.com and www.InvestAfrica.com.