Left Menu

Tripura's Financial Triumph: A Case Study in Growth and Management

Arvind Panagariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, commended Tripura's financial management despite its lower per capita income. Discussed at a recent meeting were the state's five-year fiscal goals, highlighting its transition from agriculture to services and industry. Tripura advocated for increased income share from revenue distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:14 IST
Tripura's Financial Triumph: A Case Study in Growth and Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Panagariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, praised the Tripura government's financial management, despite the state's per capita income falling below the national average.

He engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Chief Minister Manik Saha, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, and Chief Secretary JK Sinha about Tripura's fiscal objectives, which span from 2026 to 2031.

Panagariya highlighted the state's sound financial status, noting reduced debt and expenditures, alongside Tripura's transition from agricultural reliance towards growth in services and industry. He supported Tripura's proposal for increased revenue share to aid its economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025