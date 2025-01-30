Tripura's Financial Triumph: A Case Study in Growth and Management
Arvind Panagariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, commended Tripura's financial management despite its lower per capita income. Discussed at a recent meeting were the state's five-year fiscal goals, highlighting its transition from agriculture to services and industry. Tripura advocated for increased income share from revenue distribution.
Arvind Panagariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, praised the Tripura government's financial management, despite the state's per capita income falling below the national average.
He engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Chief Minister Manik Saha, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, and Chief Secretary JK Sinha about Tripura's fiscal objectives, which span from 2026 to 2031.
Panagariya highlighted the state's sound financial status, noting reduced debt and expenditures, alongside Tripura's transition from agricultural reliance towards growth in services and industry. He supported Tripura's proposal for increased revenue share to aid its economic development.
