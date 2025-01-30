Left Menu

Calls for ALH Design Overhaul Rise Following Gujarat Crash

The crash of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) in Gujarat prompts Indian Coast Guard officials to call for design re-evaluations. The fleet has been grounded after the tragic incident that killed two pilots and an aircrew diver. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is investigating the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:38 IST
Calls for ALH Design Overhaul Rise Following Gujarat Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming incident involving the crash of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) has put renewed scrutiny on the helicopter's design, as called for by an Indian Coast Guard official. The crash, which occurred in Gujarat earlier this month, tragically claimed the lives of two pilots and an aircrew diver.

The Coast Guard's Inspector General Bhisham Sharma highlighted the need for design re-evaluation despite ALH's two decades of service. The fleet's entire operation has been suspended following the mishap as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the aircraft's manufacturer, investigates the crash.

In addition, the Coast Guard has begun implementing new surveillance technologies by using drones to complement their current monitoring systems. Further drone acquisitions are planned to enhance operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025