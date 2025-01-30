Calls for ALH Design Overhaul Rise Following Gujarat Crash
The crash of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) in Gujarat prompts Indian Coast Guard officials to call for design re-evaluations. The fleet has been grounded after the tragic incident that killed two pilots and an aircrew diver. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd is investigating the issue.
An alarming incident involving the crash of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) has put renewed scrutiny on the helicopter's design, as called for by an Indian Coast Guard official. The crash, which occurred in Gujarat earlier this month, tragically claimed the lives of two pilots and an aircrew diver.
The Coast Guard's Inspector General Bhisham Sharma highlighted the need for design re-evaluation despite ALH's two decades of service. The fleet's entire operation has been suspended following the mishap as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the aircraft's manufacturer, investigates the crash.
In addition, the Coast Guard has begun implementing new surveillance technologies by using drones to complement their current monitoring systems. Further drone acquisitions are planned to enhance operational capabilities.
