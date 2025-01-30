Calls for ALH Design Overhaul Rise Following Gujarat Crash

An alarming incident involving the crash of an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) has put renewed scrutiny on the helicopter's design, as called for by an Indian Coast Guard official. The crash, which occurred in Gujarat earlier this month, tragically claimed the lives of two pilots and an aircrew diver.

The Coast Guard's Inspector General Bhisham Sharma highlighted the need for design re-evaluation despite ALH's two decades of service. The fleet's entire operation has been suspended following the mishap as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the aircraft's manufacturer, investigates the crash.

In addition, the Coast Guard has begun implementing new surveillance technologies by using drones to complement their current monitoring systems. Further drone acquisitions are planned to enhance operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)