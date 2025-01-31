Design Reevaluations Urged for India's Advanced Light Helicopters
A call for design reevaluations of India's Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) has been made after a fatal crash in Gujarat. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the ALH manufacturer, is addressing the issue. India's armed forces have grounded all similar choppers pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.
A senior official from the Indian Coast Guard has urged a re-evaluation of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) designs following a tragic crash in Gujarat earlier this month. The incident, which involved one of the Coast Guard's military choppers, resulted in the deaths of three crew members.
Inspector General and Regional Commander (West) Bhisham Sharma revealed on Thursday that despite the ALH's 20-year service history, the recent accident underscores the need for reconsidering the helicopter's design. The Coast Guard operates the Mark III version of the ALH, known as Dhruv, which Sharma himself has praised as a 'wonderful machine' despite the incidents.
In light of the incident, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the manufacturer of ALH, is actively working on design improvements. The entire fleet of twin-engine military helicopters remains grounded across the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard as a safety measure. In another strategic move, the Coast Guard is also increasing its use of drones to enhance maritime surveillance.
