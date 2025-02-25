Medical Helicopter Crash Near Wilmington Airport Leaves Three Hospitalized
A medical helicopter crashed near Wilmington International Airport, North Carolina, leading to the hospitalization of three crew members. No patients were aboard the Eurocopter EC-135 during the incident. Federal authorities are investigating to determine the cause of the crash and the extent of crew injuries.
A medical helicopter crash in a wooded area near Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina resulted in three crew members being hospitalized on Monday night, according to officials. Novant Health confirmed that the AirLink helicopter had no patients on board at the time of the crash.
The Eurocopter EC-135 helicopter went down around 7:50 pm, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The agency's preliminary report indicated that one of the flight crew members sustained serious injuries, while the condition of the other two crew members remains unknown.
The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash and to assess the injuries of those involved.
