Medical Helicopter Crash Near Wilmington Airport Leaves Three Hospitalized

A medical helicopter crash in a wooded area near Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina resulted in three crew members being hospitalized on Monday night, according to officials. Novant Health confirmed that the AirLink helicopter had no patients on board at the time of the crash.

The Eurocopter EC-135 helicopter went down around 7:50 pm, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The agency's preliminary report indicated that one of the flight crew members sustained serious injuries, while the condition of the other two crew members remains unknown.

The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash and to assess the injuries of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)