Hero MotoCorp Announces Leadership Changes, Unveils New Business Unit

Hero MotoCorp has announced significant leadership changes, naming Vikram Kasbekar as the acting CEO after Niranjan Gupta's decision to depart. The transition comes with the creation of the EV & Emerging Mobility Business Unit as a standalone sector.

Niranjan Gupta, who joined Hero in 2017, is credited with strengthening the company's financial resilience and establishing strategic alliances. He is set to step down on April 30, 2025. Kasbekar, currently the Executive Director of Operations, will assume the position of acting CEO starting May 1, 2025.

Alongside these changes, Ram Kuppuswamy will expand his role as Chief Operations Officer (COO) - Manufacturing, and Ashutosh Varma will become the Chief Business Officer (CBO) for India Business Unit. Jyoti Singh is promoted to Deputy Chief Human Resources Officer, effective February 1, 2025. These shifts are aimed at strengthening Hero MotoCorp's growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)