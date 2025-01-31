Left Menu

Surge in Consumer Spending Bolsters U.S. Economy Amid Inflation Rise

U.S. inflation saw its biggest rise in eight months in December due to a surge in consumer spending, prompting the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged. Labor costs and consumer spending increased, helping to sustain economic growth amid ongoing inflationary pressures driven by policy uncertainties.

In December, U.S. inflation experienced its most significant spike in eight months, driven by a surge in consumer spending. This has prompted the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates, delaying further cuts.

Data released on Friday showed that labor costs rose in the fourth quarter alongside a steady increase in wages, highlighting rising price pressures.

Consumer spending, a major economic activity driver, rose by 0.7% in December, powerfully sustaining economic growth. The Federal Reserve's cautious approach reflects concerns about inflation and policy uncertainties.

