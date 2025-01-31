Surge in Consumer Spending Bolsters U.S. Economy Amid Inflation Rise

In December, U.S. inflation experienced its most significant spike in eight months, driven by a surge in consumer spending. This has prompted the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates, delaying further cuts.

Data released on Friday showed that labor costs rose in the fourth quarter alongside a steady increase in wages, highlighting rising price pressures.

Consumer spending, a major economic activity driver, rose by 0.7% in December, powerfully sustaining economic growth. The Federal Reserve's cautious approach reflects concerns about inflation and policy uncertainties.

