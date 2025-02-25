Left Menu

ASHA Workers' Stand-off: Demands for Fair Wages Intensify

Amidst accusations of anarchic influence, ASHA workers in Ernakulam intensified their protest, demanding wage revisions and benefits. While the Health Department urged continuity of public health services, the workers vowed to continue until demands are resolved, rejecting claims of external manipulation by political entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:47 IST
  • India

The protest by ASHA workers in Ernakulam has taken a more assertive turn, as they demand revisions to their wages and benefits. Despite state accusations of anarchic influence, the workers remain committed to their cause.

On the 15th day of the protest outside the secretariat, the Health Department has instructed District Medical Officers to maintain public health service continuity. Options include urging striking workers back or deploying volunteers.

Protesters insist on discussions with the government to resolve their issues and continue to refute claims of being manipulated by non-political groups. They assert their right to fair pay, highlighting their dedication and lack of holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

