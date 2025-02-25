ASHA Workers' Stand-off: Demands for Fair Wages Intensify

The protest by ASHA workers in Ernakulam has taken a more assertive turn, as they demand revisions to their wages and benefits. Despite state accusations of anarchic influence, the workers remain committed to their cause.

On the 15th day of the protest outside the secretariat, the Health Department has instructed District Medical Officers to maintain public health service continuity. Options include urging striking workers back or deploying volunteers.

Protesters insist on discussions with the government to resolve their issues and continue to refute claims of being manipulated by non-political groups. They assert their right to fair pay, highlighting their dedication and lack of holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)