Left Menu

White House Praises Hostage Release Amid Ongoing Conflict

The White House commended Hamas for releasing three Israelis and five Thai nationals. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized President Biden’s ongoing commitment to securing the release of all remaining hostages, recognizing the recent events as progress amid the larger ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:31 IST
White House Praises Hostage Release Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has publicly commended the recent release of eight hostages, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals, by Hamas.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, highlighted the significance of this development in a press briefing, noting the administration's appreciation.

President Biden remains committed to ensuring the release of all remaining hostages, viewing this as a key step forward amidst continuing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025