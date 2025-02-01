White House Praises Hostage Release Amid Ongoing Conflict
The White House commended Hamas for releasing three Israelis and five Thai nationals. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized President Biden’s ongoing commitment to securing the release of all remaining hostages, recognizing the recent events as progress amid the larger ongoing conflict.
The White House has publicly commended the recent release of eight hostages, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals, by Hamas.
Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, highlighted the significance of this development in a press briefing, noting the administration's appreciation.
President Biden remains committed to ensuring the release of all remaining hostages, viewing this as a key step forward amidst continuing tensions.
