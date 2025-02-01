Left Menu

Daring Escape: Car Driver Drags Toll Worker for a Kilometer

A driver broke through a barrier at Khandauli Toll Plaza, dragging an employee on the bonnet for about a kilometer before fleeing. The incident followed a dispute over a blacklisted fastag. Police are investigating after registering a case against the unidentified driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded at Khandauli Toll Plaza when a driver, yet to be identified, forced his way through a barrier, dangerously dragging a toll employee for around one kilometer, authorities disclosed on Friday.

The altercation reportedly began after the driver was informed that his fastag was blacklisted, prompting the need for a cash payment. Expressing anger, he allegedly verbally abused toll workers before making a reckless escape attempt.

In a bid to avert the situation, employee Santosh Kumar stood his ground but ended up clinging to the vehicle's bonnet to prevent injury. The ordeal ended with Kumar safely jumping off as the driver sped away. Law enforcement is actively searching for the driver, with CCTV evidence offering critical leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

