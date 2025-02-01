Tragedy Strikes as Medical Jet Crashes in Philadelphia
A medical transport jet carrying six people crashed in a Philadelphia neighborhood shortly after takeoff, causing a major fire and damage to homes. The crash, captured on camera, occurred after another recent air disaster. Investigations are ongoing, with federal agencies involved.
A devastating incident occurred when a medical transport jet, carrying six individuals, crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood, sparking a large fire and damaging multiple homes.
At a news conference, Mayor Cherelle Parker stated that the number of fatalities was still unclear, although the crash scene remained active and under investigation. The tragedy comes on the heels of the deadliest US air disaster in recent times.
Efforts to determine the cause are underway, led by the National Transportation Safety Board. Meanwhile, rescue and emergency services responded rapidly to manage the chaotic aftermath and secure the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
