Tragedy in Philadelphia: Medevac Plane Disaster

A medevac plane crashed on Friday in Philadelphia, carrying one child and five other people, according to information from the air ambulance provider Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. The company has not confirmed any survivors.

Local and state officials have yet to determine the number of casualties on the ground, following the plane's crash into a densely populated area. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro expressed condolences, acknowledging the region's loss.

The disaster comes after a deadly week in American aviation, with the FAA confirming six people were aboard the ill-fated Learjet 55. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker reported significant property damage, while investigators are working to understand the crash's cause amid challenging weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)