Commercial LPG Prices Slashed: A Relief for Businesses

Oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders, mainly used in hospitality and other industries, by Rs 7 in Delhi. This price change is expected to offer slight relief to businesses amidst fluctuating global fuel rates. Domestic LPG prices remain unaffected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:53 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that brings some respite to the business community, oil marketing companies have lowered the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders across India. Effective Saturday, this price adjustment sees a reduction of Rs 7 per cylinder in Delhi, setting the retail price at Rs 1,797. This cut provides minor relief to industries such as hotels and restaurants that depend heavily on LPG for their daily operations.

Industry experts note that the reduction comes amidst regular revisions by oil companies, which adjust prices in response to global crude oil fluctuations and other economic factors. While this cut may ease the financial burden for commercial enterprises, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, maintaining stability for household consumers.

The latest price revision follows an increase of Rs 62 last December, marking a pattern of volatility in LPG pricing heavily influenced by international market trends. Across the nation, businesses are expected to benefit from the reduction, albeit marginally, as local taxes and transport costs vary significantly. Nevertheless, the consistency in domestic LPG pricing offers a reprieve for households during these turbulent times. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

