Indian Markets Rise Cautiously Ahead of Budget Amidst Tariff Concerns

In a special Saturday trading session preceding the Budget presentation, Indian stock markets witnessed a lukewarm start. The Nifty 50 index gained 20.20 points, opening at 23,528.60, marking a 0.09% increase, while the BSE Sensex saw a rise of 136.44 points, opening at 77,637.01, up by 0.18%.

Market sentiment has been tempered by former US President Donald Trump's recent tariff declarations. Experts say these tariffs, 25% on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China, have dampened the anticipated Budget rally. Investors are now closely scrutinizing the Budget proceedings, as any unfavorable developments could affect market dynamics.

Ajay Bagga, a renowned banking and market expert, noted that the markets had initially risen in the U.S. before easing off post-tariff announcement. He pointed out that Indian markets, transitioning from skepticism to cautious optimism, are set on high expectations from the Budget. Among sectoral indices, most reported gains with Nifty Consumer Durables leading, except for Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas.

Presently, 27 stocks within the Nifty 50 index are trading favorably, contrasted by 24 declining stocks. Akshay Chinchalkar from Axis Securities highlighted that Nifty concluded its fourth consecutive session on a positive note, breaking through prior January resistance levels, presenting an opportunity for bulls. However, resistance persists at specific upper thresholds.

Additionally, several prominent companies are due to publish their third-quarter results, including Anant Raj, Vinati Organics, and Aarti Industries, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)