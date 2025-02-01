Collision in the Sky: Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny
A passenger jet and a US Army helicopter collided near Washington D.C., resulting in no survivors. The crash, highlighting aviation safety issues, spotlights the role of Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS), revealing their limitations, especially at low altitudes where the crash occurred.
A tragic incident occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when a passenger jet collided with a US Army helicopter, resulting in the loss of all lives aboard both aircraft.
The crash has brought international attention to aviation safety, with particular focus on the Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), designed to prevent midair collisions.
Despite TCAS technology, its limitations, especially at low altitudes, were evident in this tragic event, underscoring the complexities of air safety in crowded airspaces such as those near major airports.
