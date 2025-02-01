Left Menu

Tax Relief for Homeowners: Double Self-Occupied Property Benefit Announced

The government announced changes allowing taxpayers to claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties as nil without conditions. The amendment, effective April 2025, aims to simplify provisions of the Income Tax Act, benefiting homeowners unable to occupy due to work commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:26 IST
Tax Relief for Homeowners: Double Self-Occupied Property Benefit Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has unveiled a taxpayer-friendly move allowing individuals to declare the annual value of two self-occupied properties as nil, removing previous conditional requirements. This announcement came during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech.

Historically, self-occupied properties' annual value could only be claimed as nil under specific circumstances. Recognizing taxpayer challenges, the proposed amendment to Sub-Section 2 of Section 23 of the Income Tax Act aims to ease the process.

Sitharaman stressed that the updated provision will simplify rules, applying to two properties at most. This amendment, effective April 2025, marks a significant shift in property tax regulations, reflecting the government's commitment to taxpayer relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025