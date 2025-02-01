Left Menu

Hyundai's Mixed Performance: Domestic Slump and Export Gains

Hyundai Motor India reported a 3% year-on-year decline in total sales for January, with domestic sales dropping but export numbers slightly improving. Meanwhile, the Creta Electric model achieved record domestic sales, indicating a positive reception for the electric variant despite overall declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:22 IST
Hyundai Motor India reported a decrease of 3% in its total sales year-on-year in January, selling 65,603 units compared to 67,615 units the previous year.

Domestic sales fell to 54,003 units from 57,115 during the same period last year, as per the company's statement.

However, exports saw a slight rise with 11,600 units sold, compared to 10,500 in January 2024, and the introduction of Creta Electric led to its highest-ever domestic sales for the mid-sized SUV at 18,522 units in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

