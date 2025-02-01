Left Menu

Charting India's Economic Future: Insights from the National Colloquium at Chitkara University

Chitkara University's Faculty of Economics hosted the National Colloquium on Union Budget 2025-26, focusing on India's economic future. The event brought together experts and students to discuss themes like digitalization, sustainability, and fiscal policy. It emphasized collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers to develop progressive economic strategies.

  • Country:
  • India

The Faculty of Economics at Chitkara Business School, part of Chitkara University, hosted a significant gathering focused on India's economic roadmap—the National Colloquium on Union Budget 2025-26. Over two days, scholars, experts, and students engaged in discussions about digitalization, sustainable development, and fiscal policy's role in shaping India's global economic involvement.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University, emphasized the importance of such dialogues in driving India's growth. Distinguished speakers, including experts from the Reserve Bank of India and NITI Aayog, debated issues like education economics, fiscal consolidation, and rural development. Key takeaways included the need for sustainable energy policies and a focus on rural transformation to achieve balanced economic growth.

The colloquium ended with a consensus on the necessity of integrating innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity in India's economic strategies. The event underscored the critical collaboration between government, industry, and academia to bolster India's position on the global economic stage. Chitkara University's commitment to industry-aligned, practical education reinforced its role as a catalyst for future economic leaders.

