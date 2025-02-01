Tata Motors Faces 7% Decline in January Vehicle Dispatches

Tata Motors experienced a notable dip in their January vehicle dispatches, announcing a 7% year-on-year decrease. The company dispatched a total of 80,304 units compared to 86,125 units in January 2024.

This downturn was reflected in their domestic sales, which plummeted 7% to 78,159 units last month. In comparison, the automaker had achieved sales of 84,276 units during the same period last year.

Commercial vehicle sales remained relatively stable, standing at 31,988 units, while passenger vehicle dispatches saw a sharper decline of 11% year-on-year, falling to 48,316 units from 54,033 units in the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)