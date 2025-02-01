Left Menu

India Launches Six-Year Pulses Mission to Boost Self-Reliance

The Indian government is set to initiate a six-year mission focused on tur, urad, and masoor pulses to achieve self-reliance and reduce imports. This initiative follows a historical increase in demand and previous efforts for self-sufficiency. Enhanced procurement strategies and increased loan limits are part of the mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:35 IST
India Launches Six-Year Pulses Mission to Boost Self-Reliance
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards agricultural self-sufficiency, the Indian government is launching a six-year mission targeting the cultivation of pulses. With a special emphasis on tur, urad, and masoor, this initiative aims to reduce dependency on imports while boosting domestic production.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiling the 2025-26 Budget, announced the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses.' The initiative will empower central agencies NAFED and NCCF to procure unental urad, masoor, and tur from registered farmers, with agreements in place for procurement over the next four years.

The urgent need for such a mission stems from the rising demand for pulses and substantial imports, which soared to USD 3.74 billion in 2023-24 despite India's prominent position as a producer. The government's plan also includes raising the loan limit for farmers through the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, enhancing its support to the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

