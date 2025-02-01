Dr. Basant Goel's Honorary Meeting with President Murmu

New Delhi—In a significant moment of recognition, Dr. Basant Goel, known for his philanthropic efforts and leadership in global healthcare, met with President Droupadi Murmu at the President House on January 27. The hour-long meeting underscored a dream fulfilled and an experience that continues to feel unreal.

During the meeting, Dr. Goel presented a unique painting crafted entirely from cow dung, leaving President Murmu deeply impressed. Alongside, she received a meticulously designed model of the Ram Mandir, which she accepted graciously. In a gesture of profound respect, President Murmu honored Dr. Goel by draping a distinguished shawl over him, marking a pinnacle of admiration.

Furthermore, Dr. Goel was invited as a special guest to witness the Republic Day Parade on January 26. He later attended an exclusive gathering at the President's residence, uniting with only 20 select individuals, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Dr. Goel expressed his deep gratitude for being part of such a prestigious event, emphasizing the lasting warmth and recognition he received, which underscores his dedication to cultural heritage and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)