Vizhinjam Port: India's New Maritime Marvel
Kerala's Vizhinjam Port is setting records by handling three lakh TEUs of cargo in its six-month trial run. Developed by Adani Ports, the port docked 150 ships, including the world's largest container vessels. Emerging as a key maritime gateway, it received its commercial commissioning certificate in December.
Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan has announced that the Vizhinjam transshipment port is making history, handling an impressive three lakh Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of cargo during a six-month trial period.
Built under a public-private partnership at a cost of Rs 8,867 crore, the port welcomed around 150 ships, including five of the globe's largest container vessels. In January alone, the facility catered to 45 ships and managed 85,000 TEUs of cargo, positioning itself as a new trade gateway for India.
The deep-water port, developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, a part of the Adani Group, received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year.
