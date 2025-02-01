Karnataka BJP Applauds Transformative Union Budget
BJP leaders in Karnataka have praised the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing it as visionary and growth-oriented. Highlighting provisions for the middle class and agricultural sector, the budget aims to empower farmers, bolster investment, and promote inclusive growth, aligning with India's vision for self-reliance.
In Karnataka, BJP leaders have expressed strong support for the union budget unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, lauding its visionary and development-focused approach.
Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa commended the budget's emphasis on strengthening the middle class and agriculture sector, marking it as a significant milestone in India's progression towards development.
The budget's initiatives, such as the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and increased Kisan Credit Card limits, are expected to empower various sectors while facilitating robust and inclusive economic growth.
