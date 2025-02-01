Left Menu

Empowering India's Farmers: New Schemes and Initiatives in Budget 2023

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced new schemes, boosting the Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh, aimed at tackling unemployment and enhancing crop productivity. Programs include 'Rural Prosperity and Resilience', a cotton mission, pulses production push, and a new research ecosystem mission for resilient seeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:31 IST
Empowering India's Farmers: New Schemes and Initiatives in Budget 2023
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major development during the Budget 2023 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant initiatives aimed at revitalising the agricultural sector. Key measures include raising the subsidised Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh, up from Rs 3 lakh, aimed at boosting rural economies.

The introduction of the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana targets 100 agri-districts, focusing on enhancing agricultural productivity through improved infrastructure and diversification. The scheme, expected to impact 1.7 crore farmers, is part of a broader strategy to position agriculture as a central engine for economic growth.

Additional announcements include a 'Rural Prosperity and Resilience' program aimed at addressing rural unemployment. This scheme will focus on creating opportunities for rural women and young farmers. Other initiatives involve boosting self-reliance in pulses production, enhancing cotton productivity, and developing a framework for sustainable fishing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025