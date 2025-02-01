Left Menu

India's New Era of Manufacturing: National Mission Kicks Off

The Indian government announced the launch of a National Manufacturing Mission aimed at enhancing the Make in India initiative. It will focus on improving business ease and cost-efficiency, developing a skilled workforce, advancing the MSME sector, and ensuring access to technology and quality products. The mission will provide a policy framework and governance support, targeting small to large industries.

Updated: 01-02-2025 15:40 IST
The government has taken a significant step in bolstering the Make in India initiative by launching a National Manufacturing Mission. Announced on Saturday, the mission aims to make India a manufacturing hub, with a strong emphasis on five key areas: ease and cost of doing business, a workforce skilled for future jobs, a dynamic MSME sector, technology availability, and the promotion of quality products.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the mission during her Budget speech, detailing that it will encompass small, medium, and large industries. The initiative aims to provide much-needed policy support and a governance framework for central ministries and states, ensuring seamless implementation across various sectors.

Sitharaman emphasized the importance of domestic manufacturing in integrating with global supply chains and highlighted the opportunities offered by Industry 4.0. With youth possessing the necessary skills and talent, the government plans to support the electronic equipment industry to capitalize on this potential. Sectors will be selected through objective criteria, and facilitation groups will be created, involving senior officers and industry stakeholders.

