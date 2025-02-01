Telangana's Budget Disappointment
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha expressed strong disappointment over the union budget, citing insufficient allocations for Telangana. She criticized the finance minister, mentioning that requests from southern states were overlooked and Telangana's financial needs were harshly ignored.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has voiced her dissatisfaction with the recent union budget, describing it as a disappointment.
She criticized the allocation decisions, stating that not enough funds were assigned to Telangana, one of the youngest states in India. Surekha expressed her concerns in a social media post, highlighting the finance minister's role.
Additionally, Surekha accused the central government of disregarding requests from southern states and ignoring the promises made to Telangana.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Turbulence in Maharashtra: Power Struggles and Guardian Minister Allocations
Govt Increases Fish Allocations by 36% to Boost Small-Scale Fishing and Coastal Economies
Kerala Government Defends Liquor Plant Allocations Amidst Opposition Allegations
Kerala Government Defends Minority Scholarship Allocations