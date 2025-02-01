Telangana's Budget Disappointment

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has voiced her dissatisfaction with the recent union budget, describing it as a disappointment.

She criticized the allocation decisions, stating that not enough funds were assigned to Telangana, one of the youngest states in India. Surekha expressed her concerns in a social media post, highlighting the finance minister's role.

Additionally, Surekha accused the central government of disregarding requests from southern states and ignoring the promises made to Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)