Left Menu

Telangana's Budget Disappointment

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha expressed strong disappointment over the union budget, citing insufficient allocations for Telangana. She criticized the finance minister, mentioning that requests from southern states were overlooked and Telangana's financial needs were harshly ignored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:07 IST
Telangana's Budget Disappointment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has voiced her dissatisfaction with the recent union budget, describing it as a disappointment.

She criticized the allocation decisions, stating that not enough funds were assigned to Telangana, one of the youngest states in India. Surekha expressed her concerns in a social media post, highlighting the finance minister's role.

Additionally, Surekha accused the central government of disregarding requests from southern states and ignoring the promises made to Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025