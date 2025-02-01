Left Menu

Revving Up Exports: India's Ambitious Mission

The Indian government has set up a Rs 2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission to boost the country's exports. This mission, led by multiple ministries, introduces digital infrastructure 'BharatTradeNet' for trade documentation and aims to ease export credit access, particularly benefiting MSMEs and the marine sector.

The Indian government unveiled an Export Promotion Mission on Saturday, with an allocated budget of Rs 2,250 crore, in an effort to enhance the nation's outbound shipments. This initiative is a collaborative endeavor involving the ministries of commerce, MSME, and finance and focuses on supporting MSMEs to navigate non-tariff barriers in international markets.

The mission introduces a digital public infrastructure dubbed 'BharatTradeNet' (BTN), designed to function as a streamlined platform for trade documentation and financial solutions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted its alignment with global practices and its role in augmenting the Unified Logistics Interface Platform, contributing to a paperless and efficient trade ecosystem.

Moreover, significant revisions in MSME classification criteria were announced, alongside an increase in available credit, benefiting exporter MSMEs by enhancing loan terms and credit card facilities for e-commerce exporters. To bolster marine sector exports, customs duty reductions on products like frozen fish paste and fish hydrolysate were implemented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

