Union Budget 2025-26 Spurs Economic Growth and Tourism in Goa

The Union Budget for 2025-26 underscores the Indian government's dedication to fiscal responsibility and inclusive growth, benefiting states like Goa. The budget highlights a decrease in the fiscal deficit, growth in tax revenue, and a focus on tourism development to boost Goa's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget for 2025-26, praised by Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik, represents a steadfast commitment to economic discipline and inclusive growth by the Narendra Modi administration.

Naik highlighted the government's achievement in reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.4% of GDP, a marked improvement, reflecting effective governance and fiscal prudence. He noted the projected 10.7% growth in gross tax revenue as evidence of strong economic activity and efficient tax management.

The budget designates Goa's tourism sector as a priority, set to benefit from infrastructure investments and the promotion of heritage and sustainable tourism, enhancing its global presence. The increase in income tax rebate to Rs 12 lakh aims to provide middle-class relief, fostering higher spending and economic dynamism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

