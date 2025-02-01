Left Menu

Realty Stocks Soar with New Tax Exemption Policy

Realty stocks surged over 7% after the government announced taxpayers could claim annual value of two self-occupied properties as 'nil' without conditions. Shares of companies like Phoenix Mills and Macrotech Developers saw significant gains. The BSE Realty index also rose, in contrast to the broader market's marginal gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:55 IST
Realty Stocks Soar with New Tax Exemption Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, realty stocks experienced a significant surge, climbing over 7%, following a government policy shift regarding property tax exemptions.

Shares of companies such as Phoenix Mills and Macrotech Developers saw notable increases, with Phoenix Mills rising by 7.27% to Rs 1,761.55 and Macrotech Developers up 6.31% to Rs 1,280.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement introduced a tax provision allowing taxpayers to claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties as 'nil', boosting investor confidence in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025