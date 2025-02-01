Realty Stocks Soar with New Tax Exemption Policy

On Saturday, realty stocks experienced a significant surge, climbing over 7%, following a government policy shift regarding property tax exemptions.

Shares of companies such as Phoenix Mills and Macrotech Developers saw notable increases, with Phoenix Mills rising by 7.27% to Rs 1,761.55 and Macrotech Developers up 6.31% to Rs 1,280.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement introduced a tax provision allowing taxpayers to claim the annual value of two self-occupied properties as 'nil', boosting investor confidence in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)