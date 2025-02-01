Left Menu

BOSS Appliances Celebrates 40th Anniversary as a Household Leader

BOSS Appliances marks its 40th anniversary, celebrating its growth from a small kitchen appliance company to an industry leader with global reach. Known for innovation and quality, BOSS continues to expand its market presence while offering affordable, value-driven products across India and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:24 IST
Marking Four Decades of Innovation, Growth, and Unwavering Customer Commitment . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

This year, BOSS Appliances is celebrating a significant milestone: its 40th anniversary. Founded in 1985, the company has grown from modest origins to a trusted name in the kitchen and home industry, committed to enhancing daily life with its products.

Managing Directors Paresh and Prashant Gala expressed gratitude to clients, partners, and staff who have supported BOSS throughout these years. They emphasize the company's dedication to customer satisfaction, innovation, and quality as it looks to the future.

BOSS aims to expand further into new markets, maintaining a focus on reliability and strategic growth. With plans to reach every corner of India, the company remains committed to delivering value for money and maintaining nationwide accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

