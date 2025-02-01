BOSS Appliances Celebrates 40th Anniversary as a Household Leader

This year, BOSS Appliances is celebrating a significant milestone: its 40th anniversary. Founded in 1985, the company has grown from modest origins to a trusted name in the kitchen and home industry, committed to enhancing daily life with its products.

Managing Directors Paresh and Prashant Gala expressed gratitude to clients, partners, and staff who have supported BOSS throughout these years. They emphasize the company's dedication to customer satisfaction, innovation, and quality as it looks to the future.

BOSS aims to expand further into new markets, maintaining a focus on reliability and strategic growth. With plans to reach every corner of India, the company remains committed to delivering value for money and maintaining nationwide accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)