Left Menu

Amazon Sells Stake in Quess Corp, Fairfax Boosts Holdings

Amazon divested 0.50% of its stake in Quess Corp, raising Rs 46 crore, through an open market transaction. Meanwhile, Quess Corp promoters, Fairfax Capital and Ajit Isaac, acquired additional shares. The move saw Quess Corp shares rise by 3.11% to Rs 613.85 on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:31 IST
Amazon Sells Stake in Quess Corp, Fairfax Boosts Holdings
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable move within the business services sector, Amazon has sold a portion of its stake in Quess Corp. The global e-commerce leader offloaded 7.54 lakh shares, constituting a 0.50% stake, for Rs 46 crore through an open market deal.

This transaction involved Amazon's investment arm, Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings, and was marked by shares being sold at an average price of Rs 610.20 apiece. The decision to divest comes as other significant stakeholders in Quess Corp, such as Fairfax Capital and Ajit Isaac, expanded their holdings.

Fairfax Financial Holdings' unit, Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius), alongside Quess Corp's chairman Ajit Isaac, increased their stakes by purchasing an additional 3.77 lakh shares each. This development coincided with a rise in Quess Corp's share price, which climbed 3.11% to close at Rs 613.85 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025