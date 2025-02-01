Budget Boost: India Eyes Global Tourist Leader Status

The Union Budget 2025-26, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sets the stage for significant advancements in India's travel and tourism sector. Industry leaders have lauded the budget as progressive, with a strong emphasis on infrastructure development, regional connectivity, and investment incentives set to propel growth.

Prioritizing job creation and tourism, the budget highlights the development of 50 new destinations and aims to simplify visa processes to boost international travel. The government's commitment to enhancing spiritual and medical tourism, alongside the inclusion of hotels in a harmonized infrastructure list, promises to unlock long-term financing opportunities.

Industry giants like MakeMyTrip and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India support these measures, citing potential growth in regional tourism through the modified UDAN scheme and improved ease of travel. These initiatives are poised to strengthen India's position on the global tourism map.

(With inputs from agencies.)