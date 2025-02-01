Budget Boost: India Eyes Global Tourist Leader Status
The Union Budget 2025-26, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to propel India's travel and tourism sector. Focusing on infrastructure, regional connectivity, and investment incentives, the budget seeks to create jobs and enhance India's global tourist destination status, industry players consider it a progressive move.
- Country:
- India
The Union Budget 2025-26, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sets the stage for significant advancements in India's travel and tourism sector. Industry leaders have lauded the budget as progressive, with a strong emphasis on infrastructure development, regional connectivity, and investment incentives set to propel growth.
Prioritizing job creation and tourism, the budget highlights the development of 50 new destinations and aims to simplify visa processes to boost international travel. The government's commitment to enhancing spiritual and medical tourism, alongside the inclusion of hotels in a harmonized infrastructure list, promises to unlock long-term financing opportunities.
Industry giants like MakeMyTrip and the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India support these measures, citing potential growth in regional tourism through the modified UDAN scheme and improved ease of travel. These initiatives are poised to strengthen India's position on the global tourism map.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt-Business Partnership Sets Bold 2025 Agenda for Economic Growth and Job Creation
Infosys and Telangana Drive Job Creation with Major IT Campus Expansion
AfDB and USTDA Renew Partnership to Advance Infrastructure Development in Africa
Green Light for Khurda Road-Balangir Railway: A Milestone in Odisha's Infrastructure Development
Nora Bridge Inauguration: A Leap Towards Infrastructure Development in Kathua