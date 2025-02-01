Left Menu

Economic Growth Strategic Blueprint: India's Game-Changing Budget

The Singapore Indian business community applauds India's 2025-2026 Union Budget for targeting domestic consumption growth and tax reductions for the lower middle class. The budget also increases Foreign Direct Investment limits, particularly benefiting the insurance sector, signaling a significant boost in foreign capital and expertise.

The Singapore Indian business community has expressed strong support for the comprehensive approach laid out in the 2025-2026 Union Budget. Experts are particularly optimistic about measures targeting domestic consumption and fostering economic growth.

Neil Parekh, Chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, remarked on the thoughtful reduction in income taxes for the lower middle class, highlighting it as a crucial lifeline for millions.

Parekh also emphasized the strategic increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limits to 100 percent in specific sectors, especially insurance. This game-changing move is anticipated to attract significant foreign capital, advanced technologies, and global expertise, making it a vital step towards a more developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

