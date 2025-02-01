Left Menu

Boosting Local TV Manufacturing Amidst Duty Adjustments

The government's proposal to adjust customs duties on TV components aims to enhance local manufacturing. Middle-class consumer spending is expected to rise with income tax reliefs. However, this move may favor larger firms, creating an uneven playing field, while challenges in local capacity remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:04 IST
Boosting Local TV Manufacturing Amidst Duty Adjustments
  • Country:
  • India

Television makers have lauded the government's proposal to double customs duty on touchscreen display TVs, as well as reducing levies on inputs for manufacturing open cells. These measures are expected to bolster local production in the sector.

The anticipated easing of income taxes could ignite consumer spending by the middle class, providing a further boost to the market. Yet, smaller companies voiced concerns that reduced duty on components for manufacturing Open Cells primarily benefits major players, fostering potential market imbalance.

Industry leaders like Panasonic's Manish Sharma view the inverted duty structure alignment as a catalyst for production growth. Videotex and other manufacturers hope these budgetary reforms will spark expansion in electronics manufacturing, despite existing hurdles in local sourcing and production capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025