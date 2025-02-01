Tragedy in Flight: Medevac Crash in Philadelphia Claims Seven Lives
A medevac plane crash in Philadelphia resulted in seven fatalities, including six Mexicans on board and one individual on the ground. The crash injured 19 people. Mexican and U.S. authorities are coordinating support for the victims' families. The plane had four crew members and two patients aboard, including a child.
A tragic incident unfolded in Philadelphia when a medevac plane crashed, claiming seven lives. Among the deceased were six Mexican citizens aboard the plane and one person on the ground, officials confirmed over the weekend.
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker reported that the ground victim was in a car at the crash site. Additionally, 19 people sustained injuries, highlighting the grave impact of the accident.
The aircraft, operated by Mexico-based Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, was carrying four crew members and two patients, including a young girl en route to Tijuana. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has directed consular support for the bereaved families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
