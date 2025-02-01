Tragic Crash: Mexican Air Ambulance Down in Philadelphia
A Mexican air ambulance crashed in Philadelphia, killing at least seven people, including a child patient. The plane was en route to Mexico after leaving Shriners Children's hospital. The Philadelphia crash scene is extensive, with authorities still assessing damage and casualties. Investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 01-02-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 23:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
At least seven fatalities were reported when a Mexican air ambulance crashed into a busy Philadelphia intersection, according to local officials on Saturday.
The crash's victims include a child, who was treated at a local hospital, and her mother. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed all six onboard the aircraft perished.
Philadelphia authorities are still evaluating the large-scale damage, with potential for casualty numbers to change, as they investigate the crash site and surrounding areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philadelphia
- air ambulance
- crash
- Mexico
- Sheinbaum
- Shriners
- investigation
- FAA
- NTSB
- Rhawnhurst
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Latest Updates and Investigation
ED Investigation Shakes Karnataka: Allegations of Corruption Against CM Siddaramaiah
Police Officers Injured in Raid Amid Car Snatching Investigation
Auto-Rickshaw Driver Crucial Witness in Saif Ali Khan's Attack Investigation
Saif Ali Khan's Swift Recovery After Intruder Attack: An Ongoing Investigation