Tragic Crash: Mexican Air Ambulance Down in Philadelphia

At least seven fatalities were reported when a Mexican air ambulance crashed into a busy Philadelphia intersection, according to local officials on Saturday.

The crash's victims include a child, who was treated at a local hospital, and her mother. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed all six onboard the aircraft perished.

Philadelphia authorities are still evaluating the large-scale damage, with potential for casualty numbers to change, as they investigate the crash site and surrounding areas.

