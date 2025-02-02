Crisis in the Skies: FAA Outage and Aviation Tragedies

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is grappling with a temporary outage of the critical Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) pilot messaging system that could potentially lead to flight delays. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the outage late Saturday, but assured that backup measures are in place to prevent disruption to the National Airspace System.

According to Duffy, the FAA has launched a contingency system to ensure ongoing flight operations and preflight briefings while the root cause of the outage is investigated. The agency is keeping communication lines open with aviation stakeholders through a hotline, providing updates every 30 minutes. Passengers are advised to check with airlines regarding possible delays.

Amidst these developments, the aviation sector has faced additional challenges. On Wednesday, an American Airlines passenger jet collided with a military helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, resulting in 67 deaths. Two days later, a medevac plane crashed in Philadelphia, causing six fatalities, marking a grim period for U.S. aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)