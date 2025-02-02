Managing the Maha Kumbh: UPSRTC's Transport Triumph

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has rolled out a comprehensive plan to manage the massive influx of devotees converging in Prayagraj for the holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Basant Panchami.

Scheduled for Monday, the festival is seeing lakhs of pilgrims and tourists flocking to the sacred banks of Triveni. By February 2nd evening alone, the UP government stated that approximately 35 crore people had participated in the ceremonial dip. To facilitate their smooth return, UPSRTC has dedicated 2,500 buses, strategically distributed across four temporary bus stations. The largest contingent of 1,500 buses is stationed at Jhunsi, complemented by 600 at Bela Kachhar for Lucknow-bound passengers, 300 at Nehru Park for Kanpur travelers, and 100 buses catering to tourists heading to Mirzapur and Banda.

In addition, 550 shuttle buses have been deployed to run every two minutes between temporary stations and key locations around Mahakumbh. This meticulous planning aims to prevent overcrowding and ensure a seamless experience for visitors, according to official statements.

