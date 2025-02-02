FAA Struggles with Aged NOTAM System Amid Aviation Challenges

The outdated NOTAM system resumed functioning after experiencing an outage on Saturday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This incident highlights ongoing challenges within the U.S. aviation sector, prompting calls for necessary upgrades.

Officials, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, emphasized the need for swift modernization. They acknowledged the system's inadequacy and the potential risks it poses, with temporary measures in place to mitigate disruptions.

With recent aviation incidents, including a fatal crash involving an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter, the sector is under pressure to enhance safety systems promptly. Flight delays were noted, highlighting the urgency of upgrading vital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)