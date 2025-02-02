Left Menu

FAA Struggles with Aged NOTAM System Amid Aviation Challenges

The FAA faced a challenge as the aged NOTAM system experienced an outage, affecting safety notices for pilots. Minimal flight disruptions occurred, but officials stressed the need for system upgrades. This incident adds to a challenging week for U.S. aviation, marked by two major crashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:32 IST
FAA Struggles with Aged NOTAM System Amid Aviation Challenges

The outdated NOTAM system resumed functioning after experiencing an outage on Saturday night, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This incident highlights ongoing challenges within the U.S. aviation sector, prompting calls for necessary upgrades.

Officials, including U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, emphasized the need for swift modernization. They acknowledged the system's inadequacy and the potential risks it poses, with temporary measures in place to mitigate disruptions.

With recent aviation incidents, including a fatal crash involving an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter, the sector is under pressure to enhance safety systems promptly. Flight delays were noted, highlighting the urgency of upgrading vital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

