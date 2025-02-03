Tragedy in the Skies: Potomac Midair Collision
A devastating midair collision occurred over the Potomac River, involving an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter. Fifty-five of the 67 victims have been identified as recovery efforts commence. The Army Corps of Engineers is preparing for significant salvage operations amidst restricted river access.
- United States
A tragic midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter claimed the lives of 67 individuals, with 55 of the victims positively identified as of Sunday, according to Washington, DC Fire Chief John Donnelly.
The Army Corps of Engineers is stepping up to undertake significant salvage operations starting Monday as efforts focus on recovering wreckage from the Potomac River.
Currently, the wreckage is being transferred to a hangar at Washington Reagan National Airport, and the Potomac River remains largely restricted to all but authorized vessels.
