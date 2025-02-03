Tragedy in the Skies: Potomac Midair Collision

A tragic midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter claimed the lives of 67 individuals, with 55 of the victims positively identified as of Sunday, according to Washington, DC Fire Chief John Donnelly.

The Army Corps of Engineers is stepping up to undertake significant salvage operations starting Monday as efforts focus on recovering wreckage from the Potomac River.

Currently, the wreckage is being transferred to a hangar at Washington Reagan National Airport, and the Potomac River remains largely restricted to all but authorized vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)